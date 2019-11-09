|
GAYLE ELIZABETH SAMIOS 21 August 1950 - 9 November 2018 On this day 1 year ago, we held your hand & said our final goodbye, The day of our 1 true heartbreak as we wiped a tear away from your eye. We whispered I love you and told you it was time to let go, The pain we felt at this moment, I guess you will never know. So on this day 1 year on we celebrate your life, Memories & love we have of you, our yiayia, mother & wife. We know you would want us to be happy & to shed no more tears, You would want us to have a laugh whilst thinking of our years. So today we raise a glass for you & toast to all that you were & still are, We promise to always keep your candle burning bright, our wife, mother, yiayia, our shining star. Taso, Kalli, Nicole, Vara & Grandchildren
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 9, 2019