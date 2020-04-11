|
|
GENOWEFA VERONICA BITTERMANN
2 February 1937 - 2 April 2020
Passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House.
Beloved wife of Ludwig (dec).
Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Janina and Paul, Steven, Helen and Guy.
Cherished grandmother of
Natalie, Daniel and Lara.
To know her was to love her.
A special thanks to the staff at
Clare Holland House for their kindness and compassion that was shown to
Genowefa in her final days.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020