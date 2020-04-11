Home
Genowfa BITTERMANN


1937 - 2020
Genowfa BITTERMANN Obituary
GENOWEFA VERONICA BITTERMANN

2 February 1937 - 2 April 2020



Passed away peacefully at

Clare Holland House.



Beloved wife of Ludwig (dec).

Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Janina and Paul, Steven, Helen and Guy.



Cherished grandmother of

Natalie, Daniel and Lara.



To know her was to love her.



A special thanks to the staff at

Clare Holland House for their kindness and compassion that was shown to

Genowefa in her final days.



Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 11, 2020
