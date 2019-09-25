|
|
GEOFFREY FRANCIS CROSS
2 November 1940 - 19 September 2019
Much loved and loving father to
Tracey and Kirsten, father-in-law to
David and Sean, grandfather to Jack, Kate,
Cohen and Liam, brother to Sam and
Bill (dec), brother-in-law to Diana and
Margaret and uncle to Stacey, Stephen,
Alex, Jane, Kate and Andrew, first husband
to Toni and dear friend to her and Vic.
Geoff, Dad, Pa - you are sadly missed.
We have so much to thank you for. We
loved you in life and our love goes with you.
We will forever keep you in our hearts.
A celebration of Geoff's life will be held in
the Chapel of the Norwood Park
Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on
Monday, 30 September 2019,
commencing at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name
are appreciated to the Salvos or the
Hudson Institute of Medical Research.
Rest peacefully now, Geoff
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 25, 2019