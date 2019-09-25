Home
Geoffrey CROSS


1940 - 2019
Geoffrey CROSS Obituary
GEOFFREY FRANCIS CROSS

2 November 1940 - 19 September 2019



Much loved and loving father to

Tracey and Kirsten, father-in-law to

David and Sean, grandfather to Jack, Kate,

Cohen and Liam, brother to Sam and

Bill (dec), brother-in-law to Diana and

Margaret and uncle to Stacey, Stephen,

Alex, Jane, Kate and Andrew, first husband

to Toni and dear friend to her and Vic.



Geoff, Dad, Pa - you are sadly missed.

We have so much to thank you for. We

loved you in life and our love goes with you.

We will forever keep you in our hearts.



A celebration of Geoff's life will be held in

the Chapel of the Norwood Park

Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on

Monday, 30 September 2019,

commencing at 3 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his name

are appreciated to the Salvos or the

Hudson Institute of Medical Research.



Rest peacefully now, Geoff



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 25, 2019
