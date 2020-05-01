Home
Geoffrey DODDS


1937 - 2020
Geoffrey DODDS Obituary
GEOFFREY PETER DODDS

13 July 1937 - 20 April 2020



Passed away peacefully with his

loving family at his side.



Beloved husband of Kusum.

Adored father of Kristina and Rickesh.

Loving father-in-law of Jennifer.

Cherished grandfather of Noah and Cole.

Brother of Reginald (dec).

Jacqueline and Delores.

Dear friend to many.



Never forgotten, always in our hearts.



A private service for Peter was held today,

however, when the current circumstances change, we will announce an event for all friends and family to celebrate Peter's life.



.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 1, 2020
