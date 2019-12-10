Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey LEVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey LEVER

Add a Memory
Geoffrey LEVER Obituary
GEOFFREY OWEN LEVER

(GEOFF)



30 August 1963- 5 December 2019



Much loved and loving husband of Kerry.

Adored and proud father of Alec and Owen.

Cherished son and step-son of

Lis and Mike, Graham and Cath.

Beloved brother, brother in-law, nephew,

uncle, cousin and treasured friend to many.



We will miss your advice, laughter,

friendship and smile, but your memory

will remain imprinted on our hearts.



The funeral service for Geoff will be held

at the ANZAC Memorial Chapel of St Paul,

RMC Duntroon on Wednesday,

11 December 2019, commencing at 10am.

Private Cremation.



Medals may be worn.



In lieu of flowers donations can

be made to either the

Australian Cancer Research Foundation

or Legacy Australia.

Envelops will be available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -