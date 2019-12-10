|
|
GEOFFREY OWEN LEVER
(GEOFF)
30 August 1963- 5 December 2019
Much loved and loving husband of Kerry.
Adored and proud father of Alec and Owen.
Cherished son and step-son of
Lis and Mike, Graham and Cath.
Beloved brother, brother in-law, nephew,
uncle, cousin and treasured friend to many.
We will miss your advice, laughter,
friendship and smile, but your memory
will remain imprinted on our hearts.
The funeral service for Geoff will be held
at the ANZAC Memorial Chapel of St Paul,
RMC Duntroon on Wednesday,
11 December 2019, commencing at 10am.
Private Cremation.
Medals may be worn.
In lieu of flowers donations can
be made to either the
Australian Cancer Research Foundation
or Legacy Australia.
Envelops will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 10, 2019