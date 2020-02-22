Home
White Lady Funerals - Griffith
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:30 AM
White Lady Funerals - Griffith
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
Geoffrey Lionel GEORGE


1927 - 2020
Geoffrey Lionel GEORGE Obituary
GEOFFREY LIONEL GEORGE

GEOFFREY LIONEL GEORGE

4 April 1927 - 19 February 2020



Passed away peacefully at the

Canberra Hospital.



Much loved and loving husband

of Betty for 71 years.

Loved father and father-in-law of

Kerry and Mandy.

Cherished grandfather of Scott, Tanya

and Reuben.

Great grandfather to their children.



Forever in our hearts



The Funeral Service for Geoffrey will be

held in the White Lady Chapel

75 Canberra Avenue Kingston,

on WEDNESDAY, 26 February 2020,

commencing at 10.30am.

Private Cremation



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 22, 2020
