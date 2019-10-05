Home
Geoffrey MCDOUGAL


1943 - 2019
Geoffrey MCDOUGAL Obituary
Geoffrey Michael McDougal

9 May 1943 - 30 September 2019



A Good and Gentle Man



Beloved Friend and Companion of Mary Anne.

Loved Brother of Lorraine (dec) and Gordon.



Special thanks to Dr Tan and the ICU Staff at Canberra Hospital for their magnificent compassion and care for Geoff during his illness. Also, special thanks to Dr Kamath for his dedicated care as Geoff's GP.



A Requiem Mass and funeral service for Geoffrey will be conducted at the ANZAC Memorial Catholic Chapel of

St Paul Royal Military College, Duntroon on

THURSDAY, 10 October 2019,

commencing at 10.00 am.

No flowers by request, in lieu a remembrance card and donations in memory of Geoff to

St Vincent de Paul or a Rotary Project.



Privately cremated



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 5, 2019
