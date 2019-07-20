Home
Geoffrey MORGAN

Geoffrey MORGAN Obituary
GEOFFREY WILFRED MORGAN

22.12.1923 - 11.7.2019

Nearly 96 Years of Age



Loved and loving husband for

68 years of Beryl.

Loving father and father-in-law of

Lesle and Jim (deceased), Joan and Gary,

Allan, Debbie and Michael and Susan.



Loved grandfather of Joanne, Andrew, Peter, Kim, Tom, Oscar, Samantha & Lachlan.



Great grandfather of nine.



Privately cremated.



Special thanks and sincere appreciation

to Homecarers, staff at BaptistCare, Griffith

and Dr Ram for all their support and

professional care.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019
