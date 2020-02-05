|
|
MELLOWSHIP Geoffrey Paul Passed away peacefully on Saturday 1st February 2020. Late of Marisa Court, Port Macquarie. Dearly beloved Son of David (deceased) and Dorothy. Loving Brother and Brother in law of Andrew and Tracey, and Justine Crompton. Adored Uncle of Jarrod, Scott and Ashleigh. Aged 52 Years The relatives and friends are invited to attend a Thanksgiving Service for Geoffrey's life to be held in the Chapel of the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Crematorium, Philip Charley Drive, Port Macquarie on Friday, 7th February 2020 commencing at 1pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 5, 2020