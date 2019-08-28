|
GEOFFREY JAMES POLSEN
11 May 1949 - 22 August 2019
Passed away unexpectedly at the age of 70.
Beloved husband of Eleanor.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Phillip, Sonia and Steven, and Julie.
Cherished grandfather of 9,
and adored great-grandfather of 1.
Great mate, brother and
brother-in-law of 'Baldy' and Fran,
Janelle and Bob (dec).
Dear friend to many.
Sadly missed, never forgotten.
Now resting in peace.
A funeral service to celebrate Geoffrey's life
will be held in
The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on
FRIDAY, 6 September 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019