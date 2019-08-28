Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
91 Crawford Street
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
(02) 6297 1546
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey POLSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey POLSEN


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Geoffrey POLSEN Obituary
GEOFFREY JAMES POLSEN

11 May 1949 - 22 August 2019



Passed away unexpectedly at the age of 70.



Beloved husband of Eleanor.

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Phillip, Sonia and Steven, and Julie.

Cherished grandfather of 9,

and adored great-grandfather of 1.

Great mate, brother and

brother-in-law of 'Baldy' and Fran,

Janelle and Bob (dec).

Dear friend to many.



Sadly missed, never forgotten.

Now resting in peace.



A funeral service to celebrate Geoffrey's life

will be held in

The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on

FRIDAY, 6 September 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.