Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street
Mitchell
Geoffrey SMITH


1926 - 2019
Geoffrey SMITH Obituary
GEOFFREY SMITH

24.12.1926 - 17.11.2019



Passed away peacefully in his sleep.



Loved husband and best friend of Joy

for 64 years.

Much loved father of Valerie and Allan.

Much loved father-in-law of Janine

and Grandfather of Nathan and Sarah,

Michael, Christopher and Hannah,

Brett, and Jason.



Forever in our hearts

Rest In Peace



The Funeral Service for Geoff will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street Mitchell.

on FRIDAY, 22 November 2019,

commencing at 9am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 20, 2019
