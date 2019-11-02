Home
George DOUGLAS


1931 - 2019
George DOUGLAS Obituary
GEORGE EDWARD DOUGLAS

18.7.1931 - 30.10.2019



Former husband of Lynne Corson

and Barbara (dec).

Loved and special friend of Joy.

Loving father and father-in-law of

Michael and Julie, Cate (dec),

Peter and Rosie, and John.

Treasured grandfather and great grandfather

of their children.



The family would like to express their

sincere gratitude to the staff at

Mountain View Aged Care

for their love and support of George.



A funeral service for George will be held in

St Benedict's Catholic Church,

Jerrabomberra Ave, Narrabundah on

WEDNESDAY 6 November 2019,

commencing at 10.00 am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019
