GEORGIA SPANOS
21 March 1934 - 24 April 2020
Beloved wife of Con (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
George, Maria (dec), Nectarios and Helen.
Loved and adored grandmother to Georgina,
George, Simone, Elliana and Dino.
The Funeral Service for Georgia will be held at
St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Kingston
followed by burial at the Woden Cemetery
on Wednesday 29 April 2020.
Kindly pay your respects after the
Private Service in your time.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020