Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
310 Anketell Street
Greenway, Australian Capital Territory 2900
(02) 6293 3177
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia SPANOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia SPANOS


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Georgia SPANOS Obituary
GEORGIA SPANOS

21 March 1934 - 24 April 2020



Beloved wife of Con (dec).

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

George, Maria (dec), Nectarios and Helen.

Loved and adored grandmother to Georgina,

George, Simone, Elliana and Dino.



The Funeral Service for Georgia will be held at

St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Kingston

followed by burial at the Woden Cemetery

on Wednesday 29 April 2020.



Kindly pay your respects after the

Private Service in your time.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -