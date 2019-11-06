Home
Georgina HAY


1957 - 2019
Georgina HAY Obituary
GEORGIE HAY

23.4.1957 - 2.11.2019



Passed away peacefully, surrounded

by her loved ones.



Loving and devoted Wife of Geoff,

darling Mother of William and Xrissa,

Edwina and Anthony,

Daughter of Margaret and Bill (dec),

Sister to Sue.

Treasured Daughter in law of Bob and Endree (both dec),

Sister in law to Edward (dec),

Robyn (dec) and Phil.



Our lives are forever brightened by

your sparkle and zest for life.



Rest easy with the knowledge your

friendship, kindness and enthusiasm and

love will remain with all of us, always.



A Memorial Service will be held next

Monday the 11 November at 1:30pm in

St Andrews Presbyterian Church,

State Circle, Forrest

to celebrate Georgie's vibrant,

warm and wonderful life.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 6, 2019
