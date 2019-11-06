|
|
GEORGIE HAY
23.4.1957 - 2.11.2019
Passed away peacefully, surrounded
by her loved ones.
Loving and devoted Wife of Geoff,
darling Mother of William and Xrissa,
Edwina and Anthony,
Daughter of Margaret and Bill (dec),
Sister to Sue.
Treasured Daughter in law of Bob and Endree (both dec),
Sister in law to Edward (dec),
Robyn (dec) and Phil.
Our lives are forever brightened by
your sparkle and zest for life.
Rest easy with the knowledge your
friendship, kindness and enthusiasm and
love will remain with all of us, always.
A Memorial Service will be held next
Monday the 11 November at 1:30pm in
St Andrews Presbyterian Church,
State Circle, Forrest
to celebrate Georgie's vibrant,
warm and wonderful life.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 6, 2019