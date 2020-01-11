|
GERALDINE (Jerri) MAY BROWN 17 May 1963 - 3 January 2020 Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Ashlee. Adoring grandmother to Dali and Joey, and amazing sister, aunt and friend to Erica, Bobbie, Polly, Jill, Leonie, Renee and all their respective families. A funeral service will be held for Jerri in the Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium, 65 Sandford St, Mitchell on Monday, 13th January 2020, commencing at 3pm. The family ask you to please wear something colourful on the day.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020