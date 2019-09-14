Home
Geraldine PRATT

Geraldine PRATT Obituary
GERALDINE ANN PRATT

(Nee Dunkerley)



Born 2 February 1936 and passed to

Eternal Life on 7 September 2019,

peacefully at Clare Holland House.



Loving wife to John for fifty-eight years.

Loved mother of Catherine, Sarah,

Simon, Laura and John Justin.

Grandmother of nine.



The family express their thanks to the staff

and volunteers at Clare Holland House

and to her visitors over the last few weeks.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Geraldine will be celebrated at

St Matthew's Catholic Church,

Stutchbury Street, Page, ACT on Tuesday,

17 September 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.



A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019
