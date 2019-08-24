Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard MCDONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard MCDONNELL

Add a Memory
Gerard MCDONNELL Obituary
GERARD McDONNELL 3 October 1935 - 21 August 2019 Beloved husband of Margot. Loving father and father-in-law of Sean and Amanda (dec), Anna and Michael, Rose and Paul, Siobhan and Manny, and Sheenagh (dec). Proud and loving grandfather of Lydia, Bridie,Clodagh, Maggie, Hugh, Owen, James, Fergus, Calum, Ronan, Neal, Dougall, Edward, Thea and Hamish. Our heart felt thanks to the staff and nurses at Mirinjani for their care and support. Requiem Mass for Gerard will be offered at St John Vianney Catholic Church, Namatjira Drive Waramanga on WEDNESDAY 28 August 2019 at 11:30am. Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.