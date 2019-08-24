|
|
GERARD McDONNELL 3 October 1935 - 21 August 2019 Beloved husband of Margot. Loving father and father-in-law of Sean and Amanda (dec), Anna and Michael, Rose and Paul, Siobhan and Manny, and Sheenagh (dec). Proud and loving grandfather of Lydia, Bridie,Clodagh, Maggie, Hugh, Owen, James, Fergus, Calum, Ronan, Neal, Dougall, Edward, Thea and Hamish. Our heart felt thanks to the staff and nurses at Mirinjani for their care and support. Requiem Mass for Gerard will be offered at St John Vianney Catholic Church, Namatjira Drive Waramanga on WEDNESDAY 28 August 2019 at 11:30am. Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019