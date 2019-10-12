Home
Gerhard SCHNEIDER

Gerhard SCHNEIDER Obituary
GERHARD SCHNEIDER

26 September 1939 - 7 October 2019



'In our hearts you'll live forever'



Former Husband of Rosemarie.

Father of Michael, David, Stephen and Evelyn.

Opa to Tristan, Jackson, Ashlyn and Bella (dec).



The funeral service for Gerhard will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street Mitchell, on Thursday,

17 October 2019, commencing at 3pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife

Fnpw.org.au



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019
