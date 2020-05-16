Home
Services
Grantley Perry & Sons
12 Sandford Street
Mitchell, Australian Capital Territory 2911
02 6241 4101
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerrit RAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerrit RAS


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gerrit RAS Obituary
GERRIT RAS

5 July 1923 - 8 May 2020



Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital aged 96 years.



Loving and devoted husband of Elizabeth. Loved father of John Carlos. Loving grandfather of Leticia, father-in-law of Carmen, in-law to Christel, uncle to Monique and sadly missed by Frank and many other friends.

Gerrit was an economist and civil servant for many years with the Australian Bureau of Statistics, and was a pillar of rectitude.



Dearly loved and sadly missed



A private cremation was held. A memorial service will be planned for the future once social gatherings are approved.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerrit's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grantley Perry & Sons
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -