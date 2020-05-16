|
GERRIT RAS
5 July 1923 - 8 May 2020
Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital aged 96 years.
Loving and devoted husband of Elizabeth. Loved father of John Carlos. Loving grandfather of Leticia, father-in-law of Carmen, in-law to Christel, uncle to Monique and sadly missed by Frank and many other friends.
Gerrit was an economist and civil servant for many years with the Australian Bureau of Statistics, and was a pillar of rectitude.
Dearly loved and sadly missed
A private cremation was held. A memorial service will be planned for the future once social gatherings are approved.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020