Giulia DIURNO


1936 - 2020
Giulia DIURNO Obituary
GIULIA DIURNO



Passed away peacefully at home

surrounded by family on Friday 24 April 2020

at the age of 84.



Loving Wife of Antonio (dec). Treasured

Mother of Libera, Raffaela & Michelina.

Admired Mother-in-law of

Peter, Angelo & Milos.

Adored Grandmother of Claudia, Oscar,

Valentina, Rachel, Natalie and Giselle.



A great loss to her family, extended family &

her many friends. A woman of great faith

who inspired many.



A private funeral will be held with a

Memorial Mass to follow in the near future.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 29, 2020
