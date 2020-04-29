|
|
GIULIA DIURNO
Passed away peacefully at home
surrounded by family on Friday 24 April 2020
at the age of 84.
Loving Wife of Antonio (dec). Treasured
Mother of Libera, Raffaela & Michelina.
Admired Mother-in-law of
Peter, Angelo & Milos.
Adored Grandmother of Claudia, Oscar,
Valentina, Rachel, Natalie and Giselle.
A great loss to her family, extended family &
her many friends. A woman of great faith
who inspired many.
A private funeral will be held with a
Memorial Mass to follow in the near future.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 29, 2020