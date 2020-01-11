|
|
GIUSEPPE MARZANO
2 May 1940 - 8 January 2020
Dearly loved husband of Anna.
Cherished father and father-in-law of Tony, Bruno and Liz, Ross and Alice, Sam and Steph, Dom and Kate, Maria, and Lucia.
Beloved Nonno of Ben, Nina, Nikola, Luka,
Sarah, Anna and Gemma.
Sincere thanks to the Doctors and nurses at TCH and the Renal Dialysis Team
at Belconnen Community Health Centre.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of Giuseppe will be celebrated at
St. Michael's Catholic Church,
Tyrrell Circuit, Kaleen on
Wednesday, 15 January 2020
commencing at 10:30am.
Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:00am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to The Canberra Hospital Foundation.
Envelopes will be available.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020