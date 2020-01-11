Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Tyrrell Circuit
Kaleen
View Map
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Tyrrell Circuit
Kaleen
View Map
1940 - 2020
GIUSEPPE MARZANO

2 May 1940 - 8 January 2020



Dearly loved husband of Anna.

Cherished father and father-in-law of Tony, Bruno and Liz, Ross and Alice, Sam and Steph, Dom and Kate, Maria, and Lucia.

Beloved Nonno of Ben, Nina, Nikola, Luka,

Sarah, Anna and Gemma.



Sincere thanks to the Doctors and nurses at TCH and the Renal Dialysis Team

at Belconnen Community Health Centre.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Giuseppe will be celebrated at

St. Michael's Catholic Church,

Tyrrell Circuit, Kaleen on

Wednesday, 15 January 2020

commencing at 10:30am.

Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:00am.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to The Canberra Hospital Foundation.

Envelopes will be available.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
