|
|
GIUSEPPE PELLEGRINO
25 December 1919 - 21 April 2020
Aged 100 years
Born in Mirabella Eclano, Avellino, Italy
Died peacefully at Bill McKenzie Gardens,
Page, Canberra
Loving husband of Angela (deceased),
adored father of Frank and Theresa,
father-in-law of Filomena and Graeme
and nonno of Catherine, Nicole and Laura.
A survivor and full of determination.
A wonderful and amazing man.
A private funeral will be held with the
family at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020