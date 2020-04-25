Home
Giuseppe PELLEGRINO


1919 - 2020
Giuseppe PELLEGRINO Obituary
GIUSEPPE PELLEGRINO

25 December 1919 - 21 April 2020

Aged 100 years



Born in Mirabella Eclano, Avellino, Italy

Died peacefully at Bill McKenzie Gardens,

Page, Canberra



Loving husband of Angela (deceased),

adored father of Frank and Theresa,

father-in-law of Filomena and Graeme

and nonno of Catherine, Nicole and Laura.



A survivor and full of determination.

A wonderful and amazing man.



A private funeral will be held with the

family at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 25, 2020
