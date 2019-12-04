Home
1925 - 2019
GLADYS FEARN

28.6.1925 - 27.11.2019



Passed away peacefully

After 74 years with her husband,

the love of her life, John.

Much loved mother of Maxime

Sadly missed Grandmother to Danielle

and Summer and Guy, loved

mother-in-law to Michael.

Devoted Great Grandmother to Lillian and

Madeleine and Gabriel, Violet and Adelaide,

Samuel and Paloma and Leo.



Always central to our lives



A farewell to Gladys will be held in the

Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on

Friday 6 December 2019,

commencing at 3.00pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 4, 2019
