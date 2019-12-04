|
|
GLADYS FEARN
28.6.1925 - 27.11.2019
Passed away peacefully
After 74 years with her husband,
the love of her life, John.
Much loved mother of Maxime
Sadly missed Grandmother to Danielle
and Summer and Guy, loved
mother-in-law to Michael.
Devoted Great Grandmother to Lillian and
Madeleine and Gabriel, Violet and Adelaide,
Samuel and Paloma and Leo.
Always central to our lives
A farewell to Gladys will be held in the
Chapel at Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on
Friday 6 December 2019,
commencing at 3.00pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 4, 2019