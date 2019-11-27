Home
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
The Gungahlin Memorial Hall, Gungahlin Cemetery
Sandford St
Mitchell
View Map
Glenice CASTLES


1930 - 2019
Glenice CASTLES Obituary
GLENICE MAE CASTLES



Born November 9, 1930.

Died peacefully November 22, 2019.



Dearly loved wife of Ian (dec), mother of John (dec), Anne, Richard, Simon and Jane, and mother-in-law of Greg, Robert and Jennifer. Adored grandmother of Jack, Will and James. Loving sister of Laurie (dec).



A beautiful soul.



The funeral service in celebration

of Glenice's life will be held in

The Gungahlin Memorial Hall,

Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford St, Mitchell

on FRIDAY 29 November 2019,

commencing at 2.30pm.

Burial will follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Smith Family (thesmithfamily.com.au).



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 27, 2019
