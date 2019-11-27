|
|
GLENICE MAE CASTLES
Born November 9, 1930.
Died peacefully November 22, 2019.
Dearly loved wife of Ian (dec), mother of John (dec), Anne, Richard, Simon and Jane, and mother-in-law of Greg, Robert and Jennifer. Adored grandmother of Jack, Will and James. Loving sister of Laurie (dec).
A beautiful soul.
The funeral service in celebration
of Glenice's life will be held in
The Gungahlin Memorial Hall,
Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford St, Mitchell
on FRIDAY 29 November 2019,
commencing at 2.30pm.
Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Smith Family (thesmithfamily.com.au).
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 27, 2019