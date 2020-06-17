|
|
GLENYS LYNETTE HARDY
( nee HOCKEN )
Aged 77 years
Adored and loving wife of Lyle for
almost 59 years.
Cherished mother and mother-in-law of
Cathy & Peter, Trish & Sam, Carolyn &
Vernon, John & Sharon, and Peter.
Devoted and dearly loved Grandma to
19 grand and great-grandchildren.
Sadly missed 'Mummy' to Millie.
Our biggest fan, she always cheered
the loudest, encouraging us with
unbridled enthusiasm and pride in
everything we did.
We will love and miss you forever.
Sincere thanks to the amazing staff of
the home-based Palliative Care Team
and at Clare Holland House for the
extraordinary work you do.
Funeral Service for Glenys to be held at
St Matthew's Catholic Church,
Chewings Street Page,
on SATURDAY, 20 June 2020
commencing at 10.30am.
A private burial will follow.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 17, 2020