White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St Matthew's Catholic Church
Chewings Street Page
Glenys HARDY


1943 - 2020
Glenys HARDY Obituary
GLENYS LYNETTE HARDY

( nee HOCKEN )



Aged 77 years



Adored and loving wife of Lyle for

almost 59 years.



Cherished mother and mother-in-law of

Cathy & Peter, Trish & Sam, Carolyn &

Vernon, John & Sharon, and Peter.



Devoted and dearly loved Grandma to

19 grand and great-grandchildren.

Sadly missed 'Mummy' to Millie.



Our biggest fan, she always cheered

the loudest, encouraging us with

unbridled enthusiasm and pride in

everything we did.



We will love and miss you forever.



Sincere thanks to the amazing staff of

the home-based Palliative Care Team

and at Clare Holland House for the

extraordinary work you do.



Funeral Service for Glenys to be held at

St Matthew's Catholic Church,

Chewings Street Page,

on SATURDAY, 20 June 2020

commencing at 10.30am.



A private burial will follow.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 17, 2020
