Batemans Bay & Moruya District Funeral Pty. Ltd.
20 Old Princes Highway
Batemans Bay, New South Wales 2536
02 4472 8886
More Obituaries for GLORIA HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA PATRICIA HARRISON

GLORIA PATRICIA HARRISON Obituary
GLORIA PATRICIA HARRISON 2 August 2019 at Batehaven, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of John (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Esther, Peter and Sue. Cherished grandmother of Melissa and Dane, David and Michael. Loved great grandmother of Travis, Kenley, Ivy, Sean and Beth. Gloria's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held in St Bernards Catholic Church, David Street, Batehaven, with a service commencing at 1:00 pm on Friday 16 August 2019. Followed by Private Cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 10, 2019
