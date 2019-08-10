|
GLORIA PATRICIA HARRISON 2 August 2019 at Batehaven, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of John (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Esther, Peter and Sue. Cherished grandmother of Melissa and Dane, David and Michael. Loved great grandmother of Travis, Kenley, Ivy, Sean and Beth. Gloria's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held in St Bernards Catholic Church, David Street, Batehaven, with a service commencing at 1:00 pm on Friday 16 August 2019. Followed by Private Cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 10, 2019