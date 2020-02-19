Home
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Anglican Chapel
Corner of Robert Campbell Rd & Miles Road
Duntroon
View Map
Gloria RYAN Obituary
Gloria Ivy Ryan



(Reynolds)



19 November 1931 - 16 February 2020



Dearly loved wife of Francis (dec).

Much loved mother of Wendy, Andrew (dec) and Elizabeth.

Nanna to Garrett, Molly, Eliza, Ronan and Natalie.

G-Nan to ZoÃ« and Layla.

Beloved sister, auntie and friend.



'Forever in our hearts'



A celebration for the life of Gloria will be held at the Anglican Chapel, Corner of Robert Campbell Rd & Miles Road, Duntroon ACT on Friday 21st February, commencing at 2pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 19, 2020
