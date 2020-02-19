|
|
Gloria Ivy Ryan
(Reynolds)
19 November 1931 - 16 February 2020
Dearly loved wife of Francis (dec).
Much loved mother of Wendy, Andrew (dec) and Elizabeth.
Nanna to Garrett, Molly, Eliza, Ronan and Natalie.
G-Nan to ZoÃ« and Layla.
Beloved sister, auntie and friend.
'Forever in our hearts'
A celebration for the life of Gloria will be held at the Anglican Chapel, Corner of Robert Campbell Rd & Miles Road, Duntroon ACT on Friday 21st February, commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 19, 2020