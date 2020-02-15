|
GLYNNIS MORAN
3 October 1946 - 10 February 2020
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed in her sleep after a long illness on 10 February 2020. Survived by her children Chris, Brent and Karla, eight grandchildren and six siblings.
A funeral service for Glynnis will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium at 12:00pm, TUESDAY, 18 February 2020, followed by a wake nearby.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Australia are welcome.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 15, 2020