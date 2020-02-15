Home
Services
Grantley Perry & Sons
12 Sandford Street
Mitchell, Australian Capital Territory 2911
02 6241 4101
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Glynnis MORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glynnis MORAN


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Glynnis MORAN Obituary
GLYNNIS MORAN

neÃ¨ O'Sullivan

3 October 1946 - 10 February 2020



Loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed in her sleep after a long illness on 10 February 2020. Survived by her children Chris, Brent and Karla, eight grandchildren and six siblings.



A funeral service for Glynnis will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium at 12:00pm, TUESDAY, 18 February 2020, followed by a wake nearby.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Australia are welcome.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glynnis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grantley Perry & Sons
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -