GOARIN SAMUNDSETT Marie-Louise PASCALE

MARIE-LOUISE PASCALE GOARIN SAMUNDSETT 9th April 1958 - 2nd October 2019 Loved Daughter of Yvette and Colin and Pierre (dec). Cherished Mother and Mother-in-Law of Rhiannon and Cameron. Adored GrandmÃ¨re of Rhys and AdÃ¨le. Darling Sister and Sister-in-Law of Anne and Tony, Catherine and John, Christian and Fiona, Torleif and Lisa. Beloved Tante of Jessica and Laurence Pierre, Jodi and Noah, Lana and Tahlia, Kaij, Isolde and Tobias. Loved and missed by many. Toujours dans nos coeurs.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019
