Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saints Anglican Church
11 Wallaga Street
Bermagui
Dr Godfrey Newby LANCE


1928 - 2020
DR GODFREY NEWBY LANCE 17.9.1928 - 4.1.2020 Late of Bermagui Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 62 years. Father of Carol, Deborah, Phillida and David. Grandfather of Thomas, Samantha, Mathew, Lulu, James and Alexander. Great grandfather of Harvey. Passed away peacefully at age 91 years, with Margaret by his side. Always in our hearts, never to be forgotten God Bless and Rest In Peace Many thanks for the care given by his GP, Dr. Gundi and staff at Estia Dalmeny, NSW. A Celebration of Godfrey's life will be held in All Saints Anglican Church, 11 Wallaga Street, Bermagui at 11:00a.m., Wednesday 22nd January, 2020. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to Narooma District Woodcrafters would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the Church. JOHN R WHYMAN FUNERAL SERVICES BEGA 6492 4111
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -