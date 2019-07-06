Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon MORRIS

Add a Memory
Gordon MORRIS Obituary
GORDON VIVIAN MORRIS

26 October 1923 - 27 June 2019



Adored husband of Colleen (dec).

Loving father and father-in-law

of Claudia and Peter, Robert and Huong,

and John and Prit.

Much loved Grandad to Luc, Robby,

Hannah, Jackie, Charlie, Luke and Jack.

Great-grandad to Jack, Cleo,

Hamish, Luca and Eleanor.



The funeral service for Gordon will be held in

St Mary's Chapel, Calvary Retirement Village,

Jaeger Circuit, Bruce on Tuesday,

9 July 2019, commencing at 11am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.