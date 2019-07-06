|
|
GORDON VIVIAN MORRIS
26 October 1923 - 27 June 2019
Adored husband of Colleen (dec).
Loving father and father-in-law
of Claudia and Peter, Robert and Huong,
and John and Prit.
Much loved Grandad to Luc, Robby,
Hannah, Jackie, Charlie, Luke and Jack.
Great-grandad to Jack, Cleo,
Hamish, Luca and Eleanor.
The funeral service for Gordon will be held in
St Mary's Chapel, Calvary Retirement Village,
Jaeger Circuit, Bruce on Tuesday,
9 July 2019, commencing at 11am.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019