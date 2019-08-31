Home
Services
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon SMITH


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gordon SMITH Obituary
Gordon Victor Smith



5 July 1959 - 27 August 2019



Dearly loved husband of Jenny.

Loved father and father-in-law of David & Amy and Paul & Melissa.

Adored Pop of Byron, Nicole & Rielly and Lachlan, Billy & Violet.



At rest with the angels and never to be forgotten.



The funeral service for Gordon will be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street Queanbeyan on Thursday 5th September, commencing at 10:30am.



Burial to follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.