|
|
Gordon Victor Smith
5 July 1959 - 27 August 2019
Dearly loved husband of Jenny.
Loved father and father-in-law of David & Amy and Paul & Melissa.
Adored Pop of Byron, Nicole & Rielly and Lachlan, Billy & Violet.
At rest with the angels and never to be forgotten.
The funeral service for Gordon will be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street Queanbeyan on Thursday 5th September, commencing at 10:30am.
Burial to follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 31, 2019