GRACE WOOD


1930 - 2019
GRACE WOOD Obituary
GRACE WOOD nee Briggs

19 December 1930 - 24 June 2019



Loving wife of George (deceased)

and Jack Stafford (deceased).

Much loved Mother and Mother-in-Law

of Kaye and Alex, Jill and Jack.

A special big sister to Linda.

Granny Grace to Sacha, Tarek, Toby,

Lincoln, their wives and children.





Grace by name, and Grace by nature.

Now at Peace.





A celebration of Grace's life will be held at

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on TUESDAY

16th July 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to

Dementia Australia.

Envelopes will be made available.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from July 10 to July 13, 2019
