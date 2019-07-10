|
|
GRACE WOOD nee Briggs
19 December 1930 - 24 June 2019
Loving wife of George (deceased)
and Jack Stafford (deceased).
Much loved Mother and Mother-in-Law
of Kaye and Alex, Jill and Jack.
A special big sister to Linda.
Granny Grace to Sacha, Tarek, Toby,
Lincoln, their wives and children.
Grace by name, and Grace by nature.
Now at Peace.
A celebration of Grace's life will be held at
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on TUESDAY
16th July 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to
Dementia Australia.
Envelopes will be made available.
Published in The Canberra Times from July 10 to July 13, 2019