Graeme BURGESS


1932 - 2019
Graeme BURGESS Obituary
GRAEME DONALD BURGESS

'Pa'

17 December 1932 - 8 October 2019



Passed away peacefully

on Tuesday morning.



Loved and loving husband of Sally (dec).

Loved and loving father of Philip,

Penny and Richard.

Special and much loved Grandfather

and Great Grandfather.



A funeral service for Graeme will be held at

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on

THURSDAY 17 October 2019

commencing at 12:00 noon.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Legacy

would be appreciated.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019
