|
|
GRAEME DONALD BURGESS
'Pa'
17 December 1932 - 8 October 2019
Passed away peacefully
on Tuesday morning.
Loved and loving husband of Sally (dec).
Loved and loving father of Philip,
Penny and Richard.
Special and much loved Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
A funeral service for Graeme will be held at
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on
THURSDAY 17 October 2019
commencing at 12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Legacy
would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019