|
|
GRAHAM WINTER CONRAN
FIEAust, CPEng
14th June 1931 - 3rd March 2020
Passed away peacefully at
The Canberra Hospital.
He will be greatly missed and was
the dearly loved husband of Elaine.
Cherished father and father-in-law
to Christopher & Olwen, Narelle & Dale,
and Meredith.
Proud and loving grandad to Stuart,
Rohan, Vivienne, Bryana,
Carys, and Sebastian.
Diwedd y gÃ¢n yw'r geiniog
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
a celebration of Graham's life in the
Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,
National Arboretum, Forest Drive,
Molongolo Valley on MONDAY
16th March 2020 commencing at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020