Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:30 PM
Margaret Whitlam Pavilion, National Arboretum
Forest Drive,
Molongolo Valley
Graham CONRAN


1931 - 2020
Graham CONRAN Obituary
GRAHAM WINTER CONRAN

FIEAust, CPEng



14th June 1931 - 3rd March 2020



Passed away peacefully at

The Canberra Hospital.



He will be greatly missed and was

the dearly loved husband of Elaine.

Cherished father and father-in-law

to Christopher & Olwen, Narelle & Dale,

and Meredith.



Proud and loving grandad to Stuart,

Rohan, Vivienne, Bryana,

Carys, and Sebastian.



Diwedd y gÃ¢n yw'r geiniog



Relatives and friends are invited to attend

a celebration of Graham's life in the

Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,

National Arboretum, Forest Drive,

Molongolo Valley on MONDAY

16th March 2020 commencing at 1:30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020
