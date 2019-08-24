|
|
Graham Neville Sporne
20 July 1955 - 16 August 2019
Beloved husband of Maryanne.
Loved father of Matthew, Kate, Cameron & Tegan.
Dear Grandad of Caleb, Cali, Jessica & Ava.
Forever in our hearts.
The funeral service for Graham will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell on Tuesday 27th August, commencing at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Motor Neurone Disease Australia will be greatly appreciated.
Envelopes will be available on the day.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019