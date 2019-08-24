Home
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Graham SPORNE


1955 - 2019
Graham SPORNE Obituary
Graham Neville Sporne



20 July 1955 - 16 August 2019



Beloved husband of Maryanne.

Loved father of Matthew, Kate, Cameron & Tegan.

Dear Grandad of Caleb, Cali, Jessica & Ava.



Forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for Graham will be held at Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street Mitchell on Tuesday 27th August, commencing at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Motor Neurone Disease Australia will be greatly appreciated.

Envelopes will be available on the day.



Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 24, 2019
