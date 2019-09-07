Home
Grant LEIGHTON


1961 - 2019
Grant LEIGHTON Obituary
GRANT CLIFFORD LEIGHTON

29 June 1961 - 31 August 2019



It is with the deepest sadness

that we announce the sudden

and unexpected passing of Grant.

He is much loved and will be sadly missed

by Kerrie, Nathan and Kiaria,

Luke and Stevie,

all his family and many friends.



Forever in our hearts.

Never forgotten.



A service for Grant is to be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

Sandford Street Mitchell on MONDAY

16 September 2019 at 12:30pm.



No flowers by request.

If you wish a donation may be made to the

MS Society in memory of Grant.

Envelopes will be made available.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019
