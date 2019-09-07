|
|
GRANT CLIFFORD LEIGHTON
29 June 1961 - 31 August 2019
It is with the deepest sadness
that we announce the sudden
and unexpected passing of Grant.
He is much loved and will be sadly missed
by Kerrie, Nathan and Kiaria,
Luke and Stevie,
all his family and many friends.
Forever in our hearts.
Never forgotten.
A service for Grant is to be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street Mitchell on MONDAY
16 September 2019 at 12:30pm.
No flowers by request.
If you wish a donation may be made to the
MS Society in memory of Grant.
Envelopes will be made available.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019