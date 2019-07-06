|
|
In Memory
GRANT PATRICK O'NEILL
' PAT '
22.8.1947 - 1.7.2019
Passed away peacefully
at Clare Holland House.
Loved husband of Coral.
Loving father and father-in-law of
Chris and Felicity, Tony and Peita.
Loved Poppy of Ryan, Lachlan,
Maddy and Cooper.
Forever in our hearts
He left this world as he lived his life,
with strength, inteqrity and courage.
Rest In Peace
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul
of Pat will be celebrated in
St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Boddington Crescent Kambah,
on WEDNESDAY, 10 July 2019,
commencing at 11am.
Private Cremation
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to
Clare Holland House.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019