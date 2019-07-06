Home
White Lady Funerals - Tuggeranong
8A Tuggeranong Square
TUGGERANONG, Australian Capital Territory 2900
02 6293 3199
Grant O'NEILL


1947 - 2019
Grant O'NEILL Obituary
In Memory

GRANT PATRICK O'NEILL

' PAT '

22.8.1947 - 1.7.2019



Passed away peacefully

at Clare Holland House.



Loved husband of Coral.

Loving father and father-in-law of

Chris and Felicity, Tony and Peita.

Loved Poppy of Ryan, Lachlan,

Maddy and Cooper.



Forever in our hearts



He left this world as he lived his life,

with strength, inteqrity and courage.



Rest In Peace



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul

of Pat will be celebrated in

St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church

Boddington Crescent Kambah,

on WEDNESDAY, 10 July 2019,

commencing at 11am.

Private Cremation



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to

Clare Holland House.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 6, 2019
