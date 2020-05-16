|
|
GRAZIA 'GRACE' STRANO
(nee DE LORENZO)
19 June 1945 - Oppido Mamertina, Italy
10 May 2020 Canberra, Australia
At home.
Dearly loved wife of Gaetano (Gino) for 55 years.
Loving mother of Josephine Lemon,
Sam and Lorenzo.
Mother-in-law of Jacqueline.
Beloved and adored Nonna of Jack, James,
Claudia, Chiara and Samantha.
Taken too soon but will live on in our
hearts and memories always.
Thank you to doctors, nurses and palliative care
for your kindness and support
during this difficult time.
Privately buried.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020