More Obituaries for GRAZIA STRANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRAZIA STRANO

GRAZIA STRANO Obituary
GRAZIA 'GRACE' STRANO

(nee DE LORENZO)

19 June 1945 - Oppido Mamertina, Italy

10 May 2020 Canberra, Australia

At home.



Dearly loved wife of Gaetano (Gino) for 55 years.

Loving mother of Josephine Lemon,

Sam and Lorenzo.

Mother-in-law of Jacqueline.

Beloved and adored Nonna of Jack, James,

Claudia, Chiara and Samantha.



Taken too soon but will live on in our

hearts and memories always.



Thank you to doctors, nurses and palliative care

for your kindness and support

during this difficult time.



Privately buried.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020
