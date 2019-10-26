|
GREGORY BRUCE GALLAGHER Aged 70years Son of Vince and Eileen (both dec). Muched loved brother and brother-in-law of Graham (dec) and Fay, Barry and Gay, Robert (dec) and Lorraine, Graeme, Peter and Margaret (dec) and Michael and Sharon, uncle and friend to many. May the road rise to meet you May the wind be always at your back May the sun shine warm upon your face And rains fall soft upon your fields And until we meet again May God hold you in the palm of His hand
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019