Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Bruce GALLAGHER

Add a Memory
Gregory Bruce GALLAGHER Obituary
GREGORY BRUCE GALLAGHER Aged 70years Son of Vince and Eileen (both dec). Muched loved brother and brother-in-law of Graham (dec) and Fay, Barry and Gay, Robert (dec) and Lorraine, Graeme, Peter and Margaret (dec) and Michael and Sharon, uncle and friend to many. May the road rise to meet you May the wind be always at your back May the sun shine warm upon your face And rains fall soft upon your fields And until we meet again May God hold you in the palm of His hand



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.