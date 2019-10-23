|
GREGORY BRUCE GALLAGHER
1 May 1949 - 17 October 2019
Late of Giralang, ACT and Cadgee, NSW.
Loved and missed by family and friends.
With heartfelt thanks to the doctors,
nurses and staff at Calvary Hospital.
Family and friends are warmly invited to
celebrate Greg's life in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
28 October 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rise Above, to assist others living with cancer.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 23, 2019