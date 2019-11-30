|
|
GREGORY RUSSELL MOORES
'Greg' 'Eggie'
20 October 1981 - 19 November 2019
It is with immense sadness that the family of Gregory Russell Moores of Ngunnawal,
wish to announce the sudden passing
of our dearest Greg
due to heart complications.
Greg was the beloved son of Brian and Julie,
The amazing big brother 'Eggie'
of Lisa and Callan.
Adored Uncle Eggie of Ethan,
Rafael and Malakai.
Treasured nephew and cousin.
Greg was a friend to many.
Those whom knew of Greg often spoke of his
kind nature and 'beautiful soul',
Greg always left an impact of love on
those around him with his
soft smile and big cuddles.
A service to celebrate Greg's life
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on TUESDAY 3 December 2019,
commencing at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019