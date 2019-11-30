Home
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 2344
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
Gregory MOORES


1981 - 2019
Gregory MOORES Obituary
GREGORY RUSSELL MOORES

'Greg' 'Eggie'

20 October 1981 - 19 November 2019



It is with immense sadness that the family of Gregory Russell Moores of Ngunnawal,

wish to announce the sudden passing

of our dearest Greg

due to heart complications.



Greg was the beloved son of Brian and Julie,

The amazing big brother 'Eggie'

of Lisa and Callan.

Adored Uncle Eggie of Ethan,

Rafael and Malakai.

Treasured nephew and cousin.

Greg was a friend to many.



Those whom knew of Greg often spoke of his

kind nature and 'beautiful soul',

Greg always left an impact of love on

those around him with his

soft smile and big cuddles.



A service to celebrate Greg's life

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford St, Mitchell

on TUESDAY 3 December 2019,

commencing at 1:30pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 30, 2019
