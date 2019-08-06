|
|
GUISEPPE FERRANTE 1st August 2019 At Batemans Bay, formerly of Canberra. Dearly loved husband of Rosina. Much Loved father and father-in-law of Tony & Carol, Mick & Andrea, Claudio & Megan, David & Jacquie. Loved Nonno to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. R.I.P Guiseppe's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the St Bernards Catholic Church, Batehaven, with a requiem Mass commencing at 11:00 am on Wednesday the 7th of August 2019, followed by burial at the Batemans Bay Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 6, 2019