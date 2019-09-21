|
|
GUURTJE WILHELMINA VINK
(MARGARET)
9 March 1925 - 13 September 2019
Passed away at Goodwin Ainslie
Beloved wife of Willem (dec).
Loved sister in law of Bram and
Hans (both dec).
Loved Aunt of Ron Vink (dec) and
Hans and Heather Vink and their families.
Dear friend of Faten Najaar.
Loved Oma of Narelle, Kim, Tallay and Tanika.
Lifetime friend of Sue & Bob (dec).
Special friend to Helen.
Formally of The Netherlands and Ainslie;
active and respected member of
Canberra's Dutch community.
Sadly missed by all those who loved her
The funeral service for Margaret
will be held in the
Tobin Brothers Chapel
101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen
on TUESDAY 24 September 2019
commencing at 1pm.
Private cremation.
Rest in Peace
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019