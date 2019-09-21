Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 2344
Guurtje (Margaret) VINK


1925 - 2019
Guurtje (Margaret) VINK Obituary
GUURTJE WILHELMINA VINK

(MARGARET)

9 March 1925 - 13 September 2019



Passed away at Goodwin Ainslie



Beloved wife of Willem (dec).

Loved sister in law of Bram and

Hans (both dec).

Loved Aunt of Ron Vink (dec) and

Hans and Heather Vink and their families.

Dear friend of Faten Najaar.

Loved Oma of Narelle, Kim, Tallay and Tanika.

Lifetime friend of Sue & Bob (dec).

Special friend to Helen.



Formally of The Netherlands and Ainslie;

active and respected member of

Canberra's Dutch community.



Sadly missed by all those who loved her



The funeral service for Margaret

will be held in the

Tobin Brothers Chapel

101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen

on TUESDAY 24 September 2019

commencing at 1pm.



Private cremation.



Rest in Peace



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019
