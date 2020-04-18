|
PATRECH (nee Mountain) Gwendoline Frances 18th of March 1926 - 11th of April 2020 of Batemans Bay, formerly of Glen Innes. With great sadness, Gwen passed away on Saturday morning at Batemans Bay Hospital. Beloved wife of Jackie (dec) and loving mother and mother-in-law of Robert & Christine, Jean, Laraine & Geoffrey and Helen & Henry. Adored Nan and Grannan to her Grandchildren and great Grandchildren. A rainbow was seen over the Bay guiding her home, on that day. A private Funeral Service to be held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 18, 2020