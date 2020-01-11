|
|
GWENDOLINE BLOOMFIELD TINSON
7 July 1924 - 7 January 2020
Loved by all who knew her for
her kindness and quiet wholehearted love
of family, friends and her garden. Mother,
homemaker and gardener extraordinaire.
Beloved wife of Ross
(deceased 9 December 2019) for 75 years.
Loved mother and mother-in-law of
Pete and Ann, Lee,
Linda and Ray, Mark and Julie.
Much loved Nanna/Great Nanna to 9
grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A special thank you to the staff of
St Andrews Village for their care of Gwen
over a number of years.
Gwen will be privately cremated.
A celebration of the life of Gwen and Ross
will be held on Sunday 19 January at 2 pm.
Friends wishing to attend please ring
Pete on 0419200480.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020