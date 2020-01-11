Home
More Obituaries for Gwendoline TINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendoline TINSON


1924 - 2020
Gwendoline TINSON Obituary
GWENDOLINE BLOOMFIELD TINSON

7 July 1924 - 7 January 2020



Loved by all who knew her for

her kindness and quiet wholehearted love

of family, friends and her garden. Mother,

homemaker and gardener extraordinaire.



Beloved wife of Ross

(deceased 9 December 2019) for 75 years.

Loved mother and mother-in-law of

Pete and Ann, Lee,

Linda and Ray, Mark and Julie.

Much loved Nanna/Great Nanna to 9

grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



A special thank you to the staff of

St Andrews Village for their care of Gwen

over a number of years.



Gwen will be privately cremated.

A celebration of the life of Gwen and Ross

will be held on Sunday 19 January at 2 pm.

Friends wishing to attend please ring

Pete on 0419200480.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 11, 2020
