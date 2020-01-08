Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
13/458 Olsen Avenue
Ashmore, Queensland 4214
(07) 5597 3027
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Garden Chapel at Allambe Memorial Park
129 Nerang Broadbeach Rd
Nerang, Gold Coast
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendoline NEESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendoline Violet NEESON

Add a Memory
Gwendoline Violet NEESON Obituary
GWENDOLINE VIOLET NEESON Passed away peacefully on Sunday 5th of January 2020 at Merrimac Private Care, Gold Coast QLD aged 78 years. Beloved wife of Norm. Loved mother, stepmother and grandmother who will be sadly missed. A Service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held in the Garden Chapel at Allambe Memorial Park, 129 Nerang Broadbeach Rd, Nerang, Gold Coast, on Thursday the 9th of January at 1pm followed by a private cremation. While Lady Funerals Ashmore QLD, Phone 07 5597 3027
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendoline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -