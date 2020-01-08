|
GWENDOLINE VIOLET NEESON Passed away peacefully on Sunday 5th of January 2020 at Merrimac Private Care, Gold Coast QLD aged 78 years. Beloved wife of Norm. Loved mother, stepmother and grandmother who will be sadly missed. A Service to celebrate Gwen's life will be held in the Garden Chapel at Allambe Memorial Park, 129 Nerang Broadbeach Rd, Nerang, Gold Coast, on Thursday the 9th of January at 1pm followed by a private cremation. While Lady Funerals Ashmore QLD, Phone 07 5597 3027
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 8, 2020