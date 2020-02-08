Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 2344
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwenneth KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwenneth Jean KING


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gwenneth Jean KING Obituary
GWENNETH JEAN KING

11 February 1938 - 5 February 2020



Passed away at home,

surrounded by her loving family



Beloved wife of Noel (dec).

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of

Susan, Rodney, Cheryl and David,

Darren and Kylie.

Cherished Nan of Brendan, Laura,

Thomas,Lilian and Kate.

Much loved sister of Colin and Trevor.



A celebration of the life of Gwen

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford St, Mitchell,

on FRIDAY 14 February 2020,

commencing at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation

to Clare Holland House.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -