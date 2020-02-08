|
|
GWENNETH JEAN KING
11 February 1938 - 5 February 2020
Passed away at home,
surrounded by her loving family
Beloved wife of Noel (dec).
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of
Susan, Rodney, Cheryl and David,
Darren and Kylie.
Cherished Nan of Brendan, Laura,
Thomas,Lilian and Kate.
Much loved sister of Colin and Trevor.
A celebration of the life of Gwen
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell,
on FRIDAY 14 February 2020,
commencing at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation
to Clare Holland House.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020