Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
61 Boronia Drive
O'Connor
View Map
Gwenneth MAHER


1925 - 2020
Gwenneth MAHER Obituary
GWENNETH RUTH MAHER

2 July 1925 - 12 February 2020



Passed away peacefully with her

loving family by her side.



Beloved wife of the late Matthew.

Adored mother of Laurine, Berenice, Richard (dec), Virginia, Mark, Noel, Stephen, Norman and their partners.

Cherished grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A dear friend to many.



To know her, was to love her...



Mass of Christian Burial for Gwenneth

will be held at

St Joseph's Catholic Church,

61 Boronia Drive, O'Connor, A.C.T,

on THURSDAY, 20 February 2020,

commencing at 1:00pm.



Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford Street, Mitchell.



Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 15, 2020
