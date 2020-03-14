|
|
GWYNETH ROWE
11 January 1925 - 7 March 2020
Beloved wife of Ross (dec) for 59 years.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Trevor, Gareth and Helen, David and Susan.
Adored G'ma of Rebecca and Nathan,
Bronwen and Steve, and
Sophie, Charlotte and Isabella.
A Committal Service for Gwyneth will be held in
the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen, on Friday,
20 March 2020, commencing at 11:00 am.
A Thanksgiving Service to celebrate
Gwyneth's life will be held at the
Presbyterian Church of St Andrew,
State Circle, Forrest, commencing at 2:00 pm.
Nos da cariad
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020