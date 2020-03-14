Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Presbyterian Church of St Andrew
State Circle
Forrest
View Map
Committal
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwyneth ROWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwyneth ROWE


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gwyneth ROWE Obituary
GWYNETH ROWE

11 January 1925 - 7 March 2020



Beloved wife of Ross (dec) for 59 years.

Much loved mother and mother-in-law of

Trevor, Gareth and Helen, David and Susan.

Adored G'ma of Rebecca and Nathan,

Bronwen and Steve, and

Sophie, Charlotte and Isabella.



A Committal Service for Gwyneth will be held in

the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen, on Friday,

20 March 2020, commencing at 11:00 am.



A Thanksgiving Service to celebrate

Gwyneth's life will be held at the

Presbyterian Church of St Andrew,

State Circle, Forrest, commencing at 2:00 pm.



Nos da cariad



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwyneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -